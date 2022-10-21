Fast News

Khan will lose his seat in the National Assembly following the verdict of the Election Commission, according to legal experts.

Pakistan's election commission has disqualified former Prime Minister Imran Khan on charges of misdeclaration of assets before the federal agency.

The move is likely to deepen lingering political turmoil in the flood-ravaged country.

Khan's spokesman, Fawad Chaudhry, told reporters on Friday that the Election Commission of Pakistan announced the much-awaited verdict in the capital Islamabad. Chaudhry condemned the move.

According to legal experts, the verdict of the election commission will cost Khan his seat in the National Assembly, which is the lower house of the Parliament and also bars him from holding public office for five years.

The latest decision comes months after the parliament ousted Khan through a no-confidence vote.

This is a developing story. More updates coming…

Source: AP