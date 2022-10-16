WORLD
Death toll from Thailand nightclub fire rises
The latest victim of Thailand's nightclub fire accident in August has succumbed to her injuries, raising the death toll to 25 people killed.
Thirteen people were found dead in the venue when the fire first broke out on August 5. Twelve more people have died from injuries since. / AFP Archive
October 16, 2022

The death toll from a fire that ripped through a Thailand nightclub in early August has risen to 25, officials have said, with eight victims still receiving medical treatment.

Chonburi province's public relations office said the latest victim was a woman who died at a local hospital on Sunday. Local media reported she was 26.

Eight people remain in eight different hospitals with two of them on ventilators, a statement said. Around 40 people were injured in the inferno, all of them believed to be Thai.

The blaze broke out on August 5 at nightclub Mountain B in Thailand's eastern Chonburi province, roughly 150 kilometres southeast of Bangkok.

Authorities found 13 charred bodies inside the venue after the fire and 12 more people have died from their injuries since then.

The fire erupted in the early hours with flammable foam on the club's walls accelerating the blaze, which took firefighters three hours to extinguish.

Thailand's lax approach to health and safety regulations - particularly in its bars and nightclubs - has long raised concerns.

A huge fire tore through a New Year's Eve party at Bangkok's swanky Santika club in 2009, killing 67 people and injuring more than 200.

