Thirteen people are killed and 35 injured in a fire at a nightclub in Chonburi province, police say.

All the victims up to now were Thai nationals, officials say.
All the victims up to now were Thai nationals, officials say. (TRTWorld)

Thirteen people have been killed and 35 injured after a fire broke out at a nightclub in Thailand's Chonburi province, southeast of the capital Bangkok, a police official said.

Police colonel Wuttipong Somjai said on Friday by telephone that the fire at the Mountain B nightclub in the Sattahip district had started at about 1:00 am (1800 GMT) and that all the victims up to now were Thai nationals.


This is a developing story and will be updated soon...

Source: Reuters