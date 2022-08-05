Fast News

Thirteen people are killed and 35 injured in a fire at a nightclub in Chonburi province, police say.

All the victims up to now were Thai nationals, officials say. (TRTWorld)

Thirteen people have been killed and 35 injured after a fire broke out at a nightclub in Thailand's Chonburi province, southeast of the capital Bangkok, a police official said.

Police colonel Wuttipong Somjai said on Friday by telephone that the fire at the Mountain B nightclub in the Sattahip district had started at about 1:00 am (1800 GMT) and that all the victims up to now were Thai nationals.





This is a developing story and will be updated soon...

Source: Reuters