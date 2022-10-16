WORLD
3 MIN READ
Israeli military kills another Palestinian in occupied West Bank
Mujahed Daoud was critically injured after Israeli troops opened fire on unarmed protestors in the village of Qarawat Bani Hassan.
Israeli military kills another Palestinian in occupied West Bank
The incident follows months of tensions that have deepened since Israeli forces began a crackdown in the occupied West Bank in March. / AP Archive
October 16, 2022

A Palestinian who was shot and critically injured by the Israeli military in the occupied West Bank has died of his wounds.

Several Palestinians were injured and two were in critical condition on Saturday after Israeli troops stormed the village of Qarawat Bani Hassan, southwest of Nablus.

As usual, the Palestinian civilians pelted stones on heavily armed Israeli soldiers who carry out raids under the cover of armored personnel carriers. 

The two severely injured Palestinians were taken to a hospital in the nearby town of Salfit where 30-year-old Mujahed Daoud died of a bullet-inflicted chest wound, Palestinian health officials said on Sunday.

The official Palestinian news agency, Wafa, said the killings happened when Israeli forces entered the town and tried to seize agricultural machinery from farmers working off their land.

The Israeli military said Palestinians had started "a violent riot" near the town and soldiers who had been operating there used live fire "to stop the suspects".

READ MORE: Several Palestinians injured by Israeli fire in occupied West Bank

Recommended

Deadliest year since 2015

Palestinians have been anxious since March when Israeli forces began a crackdown in the occupied West Bank. 

Israel continues to label Palestinians who are killed as militants. But most of those who are shot dead are civilians or young men throwing rocks at the soldiers. 

At least 133 Palestinians – 93 of them civilians and 27 children among them –  have been killed in Israeli military attacks in the occupied West Bank and east Jerusalem this year, according to the Palestinian Centre for Human Rights. 

This makes 2022 the bloodiest year for Palestinians since 2015.

READ MORE:Israeli troops kill third Palestinian in fresh West Bank violence

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Typhoon Bualoi batters central Vietnam, leaving at least nine dead and 17 missing
South Korea welcomes first batch of Chinese tourists arriving by cruise under visa-free scheme
Pezeshkian accuses US of preventing Iran from standing on its feet
Voting ends in Moldova’s ‘most consequential’ parliamentary elections
Jordan’s King: Muslim, Arab leaders reach ‘broad agreement’ on Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan
Death toll from Michigan church shooting rises to four
Trump says 'real chance for greatness in the Middle East'
French intelligence tried to rig Moldova elections via Telegram, says founder Durov
Aid flotilla nears Gaza, organisers say arrival expected in two days
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights due to EU summit
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
Moldovans head to polls as nation’s future swings between Europe and Russia
Xi: China ready to boost ties with Cuba
Russia pounds Ukraine with 'hundreds' of drones and missiles: Kiev
Venezuela conducts coastal drills amid US naval deployment
Colombia's Petro proposes Qatar be UN headquarters, slams Trump for violating UN principles