Israeli forces shoot dead another Palestinian man in the occupied West Bank, hours after killing two people, including a doctor, officials say.

Israeli troops have killed a Palestinian man near Beit El illegal settlement in the occupied West Bank, the Israeli army said.

"A Palestinian fired towards Beit-El, wounding one of its residents, and was shot dead by Israeli soldiers who were in the area," the military spokesperson alleged on Friday.

Earlier, Israeli troops shot dead two Palestinians including a doctor in a raid in the flashpoint city of Jenin in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

Dr Abdullah al Ahmad "succumbed to a bullet wound that pierced his head, fired by the occupation (Israeli) soldiers", the ministry said in a statement.

A ministry spokesman told AFP that another Palestinian, Mateen Debaya, was also killed in the raid on the city's refugee camp, with five others wounded.

Hamas and Fatah movements said both Palestinians were fighters.

The Palestinian news agency Wafa said PM Mohammed Shtayyeh was mourning the doctor "shot dead by Israeli forces while he was trying to rescue casualties".

Nabil Abu Rudeineh, the Palestinian president's spokesperson, said Israel had "crossed all red lines" and the Palestinian Authority would not allow the situation to continue.

Deadly year for Palestinians

More than 120 Palestinians, mostly civilians, have been killed in Israeli raids in the West Bank and East Jerusalem this year, making 2022 the deadliest year since 2015.

Palestine says the raids undermine their security forces and are aimed at cementing Israel's open-ended 55-year-old occupation of lands.

Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 Mideast war, along with East Jerusalem and Gaza.

The West Bank is now home to roughly 500,000 illegal Israeli settlers. The international community widely considers the settlements an obstacle to peace.

