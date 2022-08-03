WORLD
2 MIN READ
Expert urges Greece to form equivalent of Türkiye's communications office
A Greek geopolitical expert suggests that the Aegean country form an entity similar to Türkiye’s communications directorate, which he says has played an important role in Ankara's branding internationally.
Expert urges Greece to form equivalent of Türkiye's communications office
Türkiye's Directorate of Communications (DoC) was established by presidential decree on July 24, 2018, and is one of Türkiye's brand-new institutions. / AA
August 3, 2022

A senior Greek geopolitical expert has urged Athens to emulate Türkiye's Communications Directorate and form an equivalent entity in order to boost Greece's influence in the region and also strengthen its narrative on regional issues.

Recognising the importance of Türkiye's communications directorate on the international level, Sotirios Serbos of the Democritus University of Thrace wrote an opinion piece published on Sunday in the daily Kathimerini, in which he suggested that Greece must follow the example of the Turkish directorate, highlighting its role in branding the country internationally while promoting Turkish arguments on Turkish-Greek dispute and other issues. 

“We should make our narrative more accessible,” Serbos argued in his piece.

He proposed that the Greek communications directorate include strategic communications experts, among others, as well as creative minds with intellectual and tactical flexibility.

READ MORE: Altun: Proper use of communications can fight rise of xenophobia, bigotry

Recommended

Holistic communication strategy

The Directorate of Communications (DoC) was established by presidential decree on July 24, 2018, and is headed by Fahrettin Altun. 

With the goal of "empowering the Türkiye brand," the Directorate of Communications maintains coordinated communication efforts with all state agencies, employs a holistic communication strategy, and collaborates with other agencies and organisations that contribute value to the country.

READ MORE: Türkiye: Greece's 'unfortunate' attempt against F-16 deal is 'abnormal'

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
From White House, Netanyahu rings Qatar, apologises for Israel's attack on Doha
Saudi-led consortium to buy FIFA-famous video game giant for whopping $55B
Spy plot suspected as Serbia arrests 11 over pig heads at mosques in France
'Only China can halt Ukraine war': Poland
Hungary blocks Ukrainian news sites after Kiev's similar move
'Ukraine must join EU, and it will': Zelenskyy
Only thing between Gaza and aid flotilla is the sea, unless Israel has other plans
War with Russia could escalate to nuclear conflict, Medvedev warns Europe
EU confirms reimposition of Iran sanctions after UN move over nuclear programme
Sweden deploys anti-drone systems to Denmark amid rising drone threats ahead of EU summits
Nepal imposes travel ban on ousted PM Oli over protest violence
By Elif Eren
Pro-EU ruling party wins key Moldova polls with over 50 percent vote
China rolls out K-visa targeting global talents as Trump tightens H‑1B access
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Trump advances Gaza peace plan as Netanyahu visits White House
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel as Tehran continues wave of executions
Typhoon Bualoi batters central Vietnam, leaving at least nine dead and 17 missing