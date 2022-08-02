Stock markets have dropped as investors dumped risky equities on spiking China-US tensions over a visit by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan.

China's defence ministry spokesman on Tuesday vowed "targeted military actions" in response to her visit.

Traders were already skittish after a string of data showed economies beginning to take a hit from surging inflation and central bank interest rate hikes.

Any meeting between Pelosi and Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen is sure to anger Beijing, which views the island as its territory and has said the White House was playing "with fire."

Observers do not think the move will spark a conflict but moments before her arrival in Taiwan on Tuesday, Chinese state media announced advanced Su-35 fighter jets were crossing the Taiwan Strait.

Heightened tensions between the world's two superpowers have sent shivers through trading floors, compounding worries that Russian attack on Ukraine could escalate into a wider war.

READ MORE:Pelosi lands in Taiwan brushing aside China, Russia warnings

'Investors very nervous'

"We're seeing more risk aversion as Nancy Pelosi's trip to Taiwan generates numerous unsettling headlines at a time of strained ties between the US and China," said OANDA analyst Craig Erlam.

The trip was "making investors very nervous", he said.