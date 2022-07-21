At least 18 people have been killed in a police raid targeting organised crime groups in Rio de Janeiro's favelas, local Brazilian police said.

A law enforcement officer and a woman who lived in the area were among the 18 people who died in the Complexo do Alemao slum, while the 16 others are believed to be members of organised crime groups, a police spokesperson told a press conference on Thursday.

Tactical teams from Rio de Janeiro's civil and military police raided the Alemao complex to take down an alleged criminal organiSation suspected of involvement in cargo theft and bank robberies which was planning incursions into rival slums, the military police said in a statement.

It said around 400 officers were involved, with support from four aircraft and 10 armored vehicles.

Rio state police forces regularly carry out deadly raids in the city's sprawling slums.

President Jair Bolsonaro has long supported heavy-handed tactics by police in their fight against organised crime, saying gangsters should "die like cockroaches."

"There are signs of major human rights violations, and the possibility of this being one of the operations with the highest number of deaths in Rio de Janeiro," the state public defender's office said in a statement.

'If they want a war, send them to Iraq'