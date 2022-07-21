WORLD
3 MIN READ
Multiple casualties as Brazil police storm Rio favela
Raid on Complexo do Alemao slum in eastern Rio de Janeiro city leaves at least 18 people dead, 16 of them believed to be members of organised crime groups, police say.
Multiple casualties as Brazil police storm Rio favela
A resident of the Complexo do Alemao favela protests in front of policemen during a police raid in Rio de Janeiro that left more than a dozen dead. / AFP
July 21, 2022

At least 18 people have been killed in a police raid targeting organised crime groups in Rio de Janeiro's favelas, local Brazilian police said.

A law enforcement officer and a woman who lived in the area were among the 18 people who died in the Complexo do Alemao slum, while the 16 others are believed to be members of organised crime groups, a police spokesperson told a press conference on Thursday.

Tactical teams from Rio de Janeiro's civil and military police raided the Alemao complex to take down an alleged criminal organiSation suspected of involvement in cargo theft and bank robberies which was planning incursions into rival slums, the military police said in a statement.

It said around 400 officers were involved, with support from four aircraft and 10 armored vehicles.

Rio state police forces regularly carry out deadly raids in the city's sprawling slums. 

President Jair Bolsonaro has long supported heavy-handed tactics by police in their fight against organised crime, saying gangsters should "die like cockroaches."

"There are signs of major human rights violations, and the possibility of this being one of the operations with the highest number of deaths in Rio de Janeiro," the state public defender's office said in a statement.

READ MORE:Casualties as Brazil favela raid turns bloody

'If they want a war, send them to Iraq'

Recommended

After the raid, locals could be seen bundling injured people into the back of vehicles to be taken to the hospital as police watched. 

Gilberto Santiago Lopes, from the Anacrim Human Rights Commission, said the police refused to help.

"We had to carry them away in a beverage truck, and then flag a local resident in their car to take them to hospital," he said. 

"(The police) don't aim to arrest them, they aim to kill them, so if they're injured, they think they don't deserve help."

The military police declined to comment beyond its statement.

Local residents were furious and yelled at the police.

"We're scared to live here," one local screamed after the raid. 

"Where are we? Afghanistan? In a war? In Iraq? If they want a war, send them to Iraq."

READ MORE: Brazil police accused of rights abuses after shootout in Rio slum

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
From White House, Netanyahu rings Qatar, apologises for Israel's attack on Doha
Saudi-led consortium to buy FIFA-famous video game giant for whopping $55B
Spy plot suspected as Serbia arrests 11 over pig heads at mosques in France
'Only China can halt Ukraine war': Poland
Hungary blocks Ukrainian news sites after Kiev's similar move
'Ukraine must join EU, and it will': Zelenskyy
Only thing between Gaza and aid flotilla is the sea, unless Israel has other plans
War with Russia could escalate to nuclear conflict, Medvedev warns Europe
EU confirms reimposition of Iran sanctions after UN move over nuclear programme
Sweden deploys anti-drone systems to Denmark amid rising drone threats ahead of EU summits
Nepal imposes travel ban on ousted PM Oli over protest violence
By Elif Eren
Pro-EU ruling party wins key Moldova polls with over 50 percent vote
China rolls out K-visa targeting global talents as Trump tightens H‑1B access
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Trump advances Gaza peace plan as Netanyahu visits White House
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel as Tehran continues wave of executions
Typhoon Bualoi batters central Vietnam, leaving at least nine dead and 17 missing