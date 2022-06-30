Chinese President Xi Jinping has said Hong Kong has been "reborn from the fire", after he arrived there to mark the 25th anniversary of the city's handover.

"In the past period, Hong Kong has experienced more than one serious test, and overcome more than one risk and challenge," Xi said after arriving at a high-speed train station in the heart of the city on Thursday.

"After the storms, Hong Kong has been reborn from the fire and emerged with robust vitality."

Friday's anniversary also marks the halfway point of the 50-year governance model agreed by Britain and China under which the city would keep some autonomy and freedoms.

Critics say a national security law imposed by Beijing after large protests in 2019 has eviscerated those promised freedoms.

But Xi said on Thursday "the facts have proved that One Country, Two Systems has great vitality".

"It can guarantee long-term stability and prosperity in Hong Kong, and defend the well-being of Hong Kong people," he added.

High-profile visit

Xi's visit is the first time he has left mainland China since the Covid-19 pandemic began.