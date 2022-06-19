Fast News

Beijing deployed a sweeping security law to stamp out dissent and rolled out a new "patriots only" political system for Hong Kong to guarantee anyone standing for office is considered suitably loyal.

The appointment of incoming leader John Lee, known as a strong ally of Beijing, was seen widely as a move by China to tighten its grip on the city. (Reuters)

China has unveiled a list of Hong Kong government officials in the new administration of incoming leader John Lee.

Lists from the official Xinhua news agency and the Hong Kong government on Sunday showed Paul Lam replaces Teresa Cheng as justice secretary and Eric Chan becomes the new chief secretary, or No 2 official.

In addition, the lists showed finance secretary Paul Chan retains his post.

Some Hong Kong media have said President Xi Jinping is expected to attend Lee's swearing-in ceremony in Hong Kong, but it was not confirmed whether any senior mainland leaders would attend.

The officials are set to be sworn in on July 1, when the Chinese-ruled financial hub marks the 25th anniversary of its handover from Britain.

A British colony until 1997, Hong Kong is on high alert as Covid-19 infections have risen to more than 1,000 recently, although there is no sign yet of tighter curbs ahead of the swearing-in.

Its measures still rank among the toughest, with at least a week's hotel quarantine for overseas visitors and mandatory daily testing for tens of thousands of people.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies