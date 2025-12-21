WORLD
3 min read
Partial Epstein files release sparks cover-up outcry
At least 16 files from the Epstein release disappeared from the DOJ webpage, including a photo of Trump.
Partial Epstein files release sparks cover-up outcry
Victims of convicted sex offender Epstein express anger after photos censored. / AP
14 hours ago

Victims of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein have expressed anger after a long-awaited cache of records from cases against him was released, with many pages blacked out and photos censored.

The trove of material released by the US Justice Department included photographs of former president Bill Clinton and other infamous names in Epstein's social circle, including Mick Jagger and Michael Jackson.

But blackouts of many of the documents, combined with control over the release by officials in President Donald Trump's administration, fuelled allegations of a high-level cover-up.

Democrats on Saturday demanded answers after one image that included a photo of Trump was no longer visible in the Justice Department's online release.

"If they're taking this down, just imagine how much more they're trying to hide," said senior Democrat Chuck Schumer.

"This could be one of the biggest cover-ups in American history."

Among scores of blacked-out sections, one 119-page document labelled "Grand Jury-NY" was entirely redacted.

One Epstein survivor, Jess Michaels, said she spent hours combing the documents to find her victim's statement and communication from when she had called an FBI tip line.

"I can't find any of those," she told CNN.

"Is this the best that the government can do? Even an act of Congress isn't getting us justice."

Victim privacy

RECOMMENDED

When Trump's aides goaded Clinton over the photos, his spokesman responded that the White House "hasn't been hiding these files for months only to dump them late on a Friday to protect Bill Clinton. This is about shielding themselves."

Republican congressman Thomas Massie, who has long pushed for complete release of the files, said the release "grossly fails to comply with both the spirit and the letter of the law."

That law required the government's case file to be posted publicly by Friday, constrained only by legal and victim privacy concerns.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche told ABC that there was no attempt "to hold anything back" to protect Trump.

Trump was against the disclosure of the files linked to Epstein, who died in a New York jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges.

The Republican president ultimately bowed to mounting pressure from Congress, including members of his own party, and last month signed the law compelling publication of the materials.

Trump once moved in the same Palm Beach and New York party scene as Epstein, appearing with him at events throughout the 1990s.

He severed ties years before Epstein's 2019 arrest and faces no accusations of wrongdoing in the case.

Maxwell, Epstein's former girlfriend, remains the only person convicted in connection with his crimes and is serving a 20-year sentence for recruiting underage girls for the former banker, whose death was ruled a suicide.

RelatedTRT World - New Epstein estate photos show Trump, Bannon, Clinton among other high profile figures
SOURCE:AFP, AP
Explore
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout
Honduran election officials recount votes amid fraud accusations