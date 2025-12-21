Victims of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein have expressed anger after a long-awaited cache of records from cases against him was released, with many pages blacked out and photos censored.

The trove of material released by the US Justice Department included photographs of former president Bill Clinton and other infamous names in Epstein's social circle, including Mick Jagger and Michael Jackson.

But blackouts of many of the documents, combined with control over the release by officials in President Donald Trump's administration, fuelled allegations of a high-level cover-up.

Democrats on Saturday demanded answers after one image that included a photo of Trump was no longer visible in the Justice Department's online release.

"If they're taking this down, just imagine how much more they're trying to hide," said senior Democrat Chuck Schumer.

"This could be one of the biggest cover-ups in American history."

Among scores of blacked-out sections, one 119-page document labelled "Grand Jury-NY" was entirely redacted.

One Epstein survivor, Jess Michaels, said she spent hours combing the documents to find her victim's statement and communication from when she had called an FBI tip line.

"I can't find any of those," she told CNN.

"Is this the best that the government can do? Even an act of Congress isn't getting us justice."

Victim privacy