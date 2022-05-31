Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will visit Türkiye next week for talks on unblocking grain exports from Ukraine, which have been stalled by Moscow's offensive, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has said.

In an interview televised on Tuesday, Cavusoglu said Lavrov — accompanied by a military delegation — would arrive in Türkiye on June 8 "for talks on the issue of opening a security corridor that also includes (shipping) of wheat in the Black Sea".

"This is the most important question. We are focusing on this. We are planning to establish a centre in Istanbul to observe the corridor," the top Turkish diplomat said, speaking to the Anadolu Agency.

Cavusoglu said work was under way with the United Nations to reach an agreement on creating the corridor from the Black Sea, and that issues between Moscow and Kiev remained.

At the Anadolu Agency’s Editor's Desk at its Ankara headquarters, he added that there remained a possibility of bringing back Ukrainian and Russian sides on the negotiating table, even at their leaders’ level, as part of Türkiye's efforts.

Black Sea blockade

Russia's offensive in Ukraine and Western sanctions have disrupted supplies of wheat and other commodities from the two countries that produce 30 percent of the global wheat supply, fuelling concerns about the risk of shortages and hunger around the world.

Dozens of container ships are blocked in Ukrainian ports that are surrounded by Russian forces, choking off exports of wheat, sunflower oil and other foodstuffs, as well as fertiliser for crops.

Black Sea navigation has also been hampered by mines placed by both Russian and Ukrainian forces.

In a phone call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday, Russia's Vladimir Putin said that Russia was ready to facilitate the unhindered export of grain from Ukrainian ports in coordination with Türkiye.