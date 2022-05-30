Fast News

In a phone call with his Russian counterpart Putin, Turkish President Erdogan reiterated Ankara's willingness to keep doing its part for peace in Ukraine.

Erdogan told Putin that peace needs to be established as soon as possible. (AA Archive)

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has expressed Ankara's readiness to take on a role in a possible "observation mechanism" between Moscow, Kiev and the UN in talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In a phone call with his Russian counterpart on Monday, Erdogan said Türkiye would take action if an agreement is reached in that regard after first meeting with representatives of all parties in Istanbul, according to a statement from Türkiye’s Communications Directorate.

Erdogan told Putin that peace needs to be established as soon as possible and confidence-building steps need to be taken on the conflict in Ukraine, the president's office said in a readout.

The Turkish president also expressed that there is a need for steps to minimise the negative effects of the conflict and reestablish a groundwork for peace, the statement said.

Recent developments in Syria

Erdogan also touched on developments in Syria, where attacks by the terror group YPG/PKK on civilians and neighbouring Türkiye continue.

The Turkish president stressed that the regions along the border liberated from terrorists must be made safe and secure.

Türkiye borders Syria and Iraq to its south, and has worked to eliminate existing terrorist bases and prevent new ones there that would threaten its national security and the safety of locals across its borders.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK’s Syrian offshoot.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies