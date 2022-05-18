Nine people have been killed and two dozen wounded after clashes between security forces and "terrorists" in a restive region of Tajikistan bordering Afghanistan and China.

Members of "organised criminal groups" armed with weapons and Molotov cocktails attacked security officials on Wednesday in the eastern region of Gorno-Badakhshan, the interior ministry said.

One security officer was killed and 13 were seriously injured in the attack, it said.

The ministry said the attack came during an "anti-terror operation", after 200 armed people blocked a highway on the border with Afghanistan.

As a result of the operation eight "militants" were killed, 11 wounded and more than 70 "active members of a terrorist group" were detained, the ministry said.

READ MORE:Russia calls for calm amid tensions at Tajikistan-Afghanistan border