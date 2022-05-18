WORLD
2 MIN READ
Many killed, injured during clashes in restive Tajikistan region
The Tajik Interior Ministry says clashes occurred during an 'anti-terror operation' after 200 armed people blocked a highway on the border with Afghanistan.
Many killed, injured during clashes in restive Tajikistan region
Tajik authorities claim that the militants have received arms and support from international "terrorist organisations" and foreign mercenaries. / AA
May 18, 2022

Nine people have been killed and two dozen wounded after clashes between security forces and "terrorists" in a restive region of Tajikistan bordering Afghanistan and China.

Members of "organised criminal groups" armed with weapons and Molotov cocktails attacked security officials on Wednesday in the eastern region of Gorno-Badakhshan, the interior ministry said.

One security officer was killed and 13 were seriously injured in the attack, it said.

The ministry said the attack came during an "anti-terror operation", after 200 armed people blocked a highway on the border with Afghanistan.

As a result of the operation eight "militants" were killed, 11 wounded and more than 70 "active members of a terrorist group" were detained, the ministry said.

READ MORE:Russia calls for calm amid tensions at Tajikistan-Afghanistan border

Recommended

Support from int'l 'terrorist organisations'

Tajik authorities claimed in an earlier statement that the militants had received arms and support from international "terrorist organisations" and foreign mercenaries, accusing them of seeking to undermine the country's constitutional order.

The region has been rife with tensions since a five-year civil war broke out shortly after the Central Asian nation gained its independence with the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union.

A linguistically and ethnically distinct region, Gorno-Badakhshan has been home to rebels who opposed government forces during the conflict.

READ MORE:Turkic states call for peace after deadly shootout at Kyrgyz-Tajik border

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Rescuers rush oxygen to trapped students as Indonesia school collapse kills at least one
Russia prevailing in 'righteous battle' in Ukraine — Putin
Trump-Netanyahu presser unveils Gaza plan; Analysts say proposal could give Israel 'a long window'
What is Trump's plan for ending Israel's war on Gaza?
Madagascar's president dissolves government following deadly protests
Erdogan on UNGA: Palestine took centre stage, Israel isolated, Trump talks promising
From White House, Netanyahu rings Qatar, apologises for Israel's attack on Doha
Saudi-led consortium to buy FIFA-famous video game giant for whopping $55B
Spy plot suspected as Serbia arrests 11 over pig heads at mosques in France
'Only China can halt Ukraine war': Poland
Hungary blocks Ukrainian news sites after Kiev's similar move
'Ukraine must join EU, and it will': Zelenskyy
Only thing between Gaza and aid flotilla is the sea, unless Israel has other plans
War with Russia could escalate to nuclear conflict, Medvedev warns Europe
EU confirms reimposition of Iran sanctions after UN move over nuclear programme
Sweden deploys anti-drone systems to Denmark amid rising drone threats ahead of EU summits