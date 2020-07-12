WORLD
3 MIN READ
UAE behind oil blockade as Libya again halts oil exports: state firm
Libya's National Oil Corp (NOC) has accused the United Arab Emirates of encouraging warlord Khalifa Haftar militias to reimpose a blockade of oil exports after the departure of the first tanker in six months.
UAE behind oil blockade as Libya again halts oil exports: state firm
A general view of the El Sharara oilfield, Libya, December 3, 2014. / Reuters
July 12, 2020

Libya's National Oil Corp (NOC) has accused the United Arab Emirates of instructing eastern illegal militias in Libya's civil war to reimpose a blockade of oil exports after the departure of the first tanker in six months.

The UAE, along with Russia and Egypt, supports the eastern-based warlord Khalifa Haftar, which on Saturday said the blockade would continue despite it having let a tanker load with oil from storage.

"NOC has been informed that the instructions to shut down production were given to (the LNA) by the United Arab Emirates," it said in a statement on Sunday, resuming force majeure on all oil exports.

Haftar has been on the back foot after Turkish support helped the internationally recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) turn back his 14-month assault on the capital Tripoli.

After the GNA gained ground, NOC also tried to restart production at the Sharara oilfield, but said this effort was quickly shut down and accused Russian mercenaries fighting alongside Haftar of deploying there.

On Friday the Vitol tanker Kriti Bastion docked and loaded at Es Sider port before sailing on Saturday, the first legal export of Libyan oil since the blockade was imposed in January.

NOC said Russian and Syrian mercenaries fighting alongside Haftar now occupied Es Sider.

Recommended

READ MORE: Libya resumes oil production after months-long shutdown

Under international agreements only NOC can produce and export oil and revenues must flow into the Central Bank of Libya.

Both those institutions are based in Tripoli, seat of the GNA.

Haftar said on Saturday it would keep up the blockade until a list of conditions were met, including channelling oil revenue into a new bank account based outside the country to then be distributed regionally.

On Sunday the United States' Libya embassy said the resumption of the blockade came after "days of intense diplomatic activity" to let NOC resume output, and said it "regrets that foreign-backed efforts" had impeded this.

READ MORE:Russian mercenaries enter Libya's key oil field - National Oil Corporation

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
US judge dismisses lawsuit accusing UNRWA of funding Hamas
Sarah Mullally appointed first woman to lead Church of England
Syria goes to the polls: A primer on the first post-Assad electoral exercise
Manchester synagogue attack victim accidentally shot by officers – police
Israel illegally intercepts final Gaza-bound flotilla boat as far-right minister mocks activists
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Luxembourg’s grand duke to step down after 25 years, son set to succeed throne
Ecuador president says key gang leader with $1M bounty recaptured in Colombia
Munich airport reopens after drone disruption amid growing European security fears
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
Netflix loses over $15B in market value after Elon Musk calls for subscription cancellation
42,000 Palestinians in Gaza suffer life-changing injuries, one in four are children: WHO
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines