Time is running out for survivors trapped under rubble of flattened buildings in Türkiye and Syria, as search efforts cross the crucial 72-hour mark, rescue response experts have said, as death toll from Monday's quakes soared beyond 15,000.

More than 90 percent of earthquake survivors are rescued within the first three days, said Ilan Kelman, a professor of disasters and health at University College London.

But that number can vary significantly depending on the weather, aftershocks and how quickly rescue teams and equipment can arrive at the scene — all factors which are currently going against efforts in Türkiye and Syria.

With the 72-hour window closing early on Thursday morning, Kelman told the AFP news agency why this timeframe is so important.

"Generally, earthquakes do not kill people, collapsing infrastructure kills people," said Kelman, who has published research on quake rescue responses.

The most pressing factor is getting medical attention to people crushed under collapsed buildings before "their bodies fail" or they bleed out, he said.

Weather is also a key factor, and "it is completely against us" in Türkiye and Syria, Kelman said.

Inclement weather

The quake-hit regions have suffered through freezing temperatures as well as rain and snow since Monday.

"This very sadly means that hypothermia is possible, and people are probably unfortunately perishing due to the weather," Kelman said.

Those who do manage to survive the cold and their injuries still need food and water.

Without water, many people "will start dying at the three, four, five day mark," Kelman said.

Aftershocks, which hit without warning in the days after an earthquake, can further collapse buildings, posing "a huge and frightening risk" to both survivors and those trying to rescue them, he added.

The quake-hit regions have been shaken by relentless aftershocks, including a massive 7.6 magnitude tremour on Monday.

Getting help to scene

Kelman said that normally "the vast majority of survivors are brought out within 24 hours by local teams, often using no more than their hands or a shovel."

Dozens of nations have pledged to send search and rescue teams as well as relief supplies to both countries.

But the quake occurred in "a remote area, in a conflict zone, which is very difficult to get into," Kelman said.