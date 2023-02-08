Fast News

Turkish President Erdogan declares a state of emergency for three months in 10 provinces as hope of finding survivors in Türkiye and Syria dwindle while the death toll rises close to 10,000.

Rescuers raced against time early on Wednesday to pull survivors from the rubble before they succumbed to cold weather two days after two earthquakes tore through southern Türkiye and hit war-ravaged northern Syria.

The death toll from both countries has climbed close to 10,000 and is expected to rise further in the coming days.

The last two days have brought dramatic rescues, including small children emerging from mounds of debris more than 30 hours after Monday's initial pre-dawn quake. But there was also widespread despair amid the mounting deaths.

On Tuesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared a state of emergency — that will last for three months — in 10 provinces affected by the quake.

Search teams from nearly 30 countries and aid pledges poured in. But with the damage spread across several cities and towns — some isolated by Syria's ongoing conflict — voices crying for help from within mounds of rubble fell silent.

At least 7,108 people have been reported killed in Türkiye with over 34,810 injured as thousands of buildings collapsed across a wide region, according to The Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the death toll in Syria from a devastating earthquake has surpassed 2,500, according to regime media and a rescue service operating in the rebel-held northwest.

The region sits on top of major fault lines and is frequently shaken by earthquakes. Some 18,000 were killed in similarly powerful earthquakes that hit northwest Türkiye in 1999.

Here's the latest on the aftermath of powerful earthquakes that hit southeast Türkiye and northern Syria.

Relatives of earthquake victims in the Turkish province of Kahramanmaras wait as personnel conduct search and rescue operations early on Wednesday two days after 7.7 and 7.6 magnitude earthquakes hit the southern region of Türkiye and neighbouring Syria. (AA)

Wednesday, February 8, 2023

0829 GMT — Death toll rises above 7,108 in Türkiye

Türkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) has reported that the death toll from Monday's powerful earthquakes in southern Türkiye has risen to 7,108.

The European Union has mobilized search and rescue teams to help Türkiye, while the bloc's Copernicus satellite system has been activated to provide emergency mapping services.

At least 19 member countries have offered assistance, according to AP. The European Commission is also helping neighboring Syria by funding humanitarian organisations supervising search and rescue operations.

War-ravaged Syria has called for the United Nations and its members to help with rescue efforts, health services, shelter and food aid.

0756 GMT — Death toll rises above 6,900 in Türkiye

Türkiye's AFAD has reported that the death toll from Monday's earthquakes in southern Türkiye has risen to 6,957.

0655 GMT - Azerbaijan rescues dozens from rubble in southern Türkiye

Azerbaijan’s aid personnel have rescued 16 people from the rubble of collapsed buildings in southern Türkiye, said Azerbaijani officials.

“As a result of the search and rescue operations carried out by the rescuers of the Ministry of Emergency Situations in the area of Kahramanmaras region, which was seriousl y damaged by the earthquake, 16 people, including three children, were rescued from the rubble, and the bodies of 29 people were taken out and handed over to the authorities,” said a statement from Azerbaijan’s Emergency Situations Ministry.

0641 GMT — Death toll rises above 6,200 in Türkiye

The death toll from Monday's earthquakes in southern Türkiye has risen to 6,234, according to AFAD.

0626 GMT — Death toll rises above 2,500 in Syria quake

The death toll in Syria from a devastating earthquake has surpassed 2,500, according to regime media and a rescue service operating in the rebel-held northwest.

The White Helmets rescue team said on Twitter the casualty toll in rebel-held areas has risen to more than 1,280 deaths and more than 2,600 injured.

"The number is expected to rise significantly due to the presence of hundreds of families under the rubble, more than 50 hours after the earthquake," the White Helmets wrote.

Overnight, the Syrian health minister said the number of dead in government-held parts of the country rose to 1,250, the state-run al-Ikhbariya news outlet reported on its Telegram feed. The number of wounded was 2,054, he said.

0557 GMT — Death toll rises above 8,300 in Türkiye, Syria quake

The death toll from a massive earthquake that struck Türkiye and Syria rose above 8,300, official data showed, with rescue workers still searching for trapped survivors.

Officials and medics said 5,894 people have died in Türkiye and 2,470 in Syria, bringing the total to 8,364.

0432 GMT — Chinese earthquake rescue team arrives in Türkiye

An earthquake rescue team dispatched by China's government arrived in Türkiye's Adana Airport early on Wednesday, state broadcaster CCTV reported on Wednesday.

The team, comprised of 82 members, brought 20 tonnes of medical and other rescue supplies and equipment, as well as four search-and-rescue dogs, according to CCTV.

The team will co-operate with the local government, the embassy in Turkey, the United Nations and other agencies on missions, including setting up a temporary command, carrying out personnel search and rescue and providing medical aid, CCTV said.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies