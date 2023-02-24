Mass shootings in the United States accounted for most extremism-related fatalities last year in the country with over 80 percent of those murders committed by white supremacists, data released by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) has shown.

The advocacy group on Thursday labelled 25 murders in 2022 as "extremist-related," with 18 of those "committed in whole or part for ideological motives."

Two mass shootings — one in May in Buffalo, New York, wherein an avowed white supremacist fatally shot 10 Black people, and another in November in Colorado Springs wherein five people were killed — accounted for most of the extremist-related murders of 2022, the ADL report showed.

White supremacists commit the highest number of domestic extremist-related murders in most years, but in 2022 the percentage was unusually high: 21 of the 25 murders were linked to white supremacists, according to the ADL report.

"All the extremist-related murders in 2022 were committed by right-wing extremists of various kinds," the ADL report said.

ADL's Center on Extremism reported an overall decrease from 2021 when 33 extremist-related killings were documented. ADL had documented 22 extremist-related killings in 2020.

READ MORE:White supremacist pleads guilty in Buffalo supermarket massacre

Concerns over white supremacy