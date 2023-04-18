WORLD
2 MIN READ
Blinken issues warning after US diplomatic convoy fired on in Sudan
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken says any danger posed to American diplomats is unacceptable.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken describes the incident as "reckless" and "irresponsible." / Photo: Reuters
April 18, 2023

A US diplomatic convoy came under fire in Sudan in an apparent attack by fighters associated with Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, in an incident he described as "reckless" and "irresponsible".

The incident prompted a direct warning from Blinken, who separately telephoned RSF leader General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemetti, and Sudan's army chief General Abdel Fattah al Burhan, to tell them that any danger posed to American diplomats was unacceptable.

"We have deep concerns about the overall security environment," Blinken said at a press conference in Japan where he attended a meeting of Group of Seven foreign ministers.

Fighting in Sudan has killed at least 185 people and injured more than 1,800 others as both sides claimed gains in a conflict that has seen the use of air strikes and artillery.

Clashes have continued despite numerous calls from the United States and other countries for a halt to fighting as well as efforts by Egypt and the United Arab Emirates to get the rivals to agree to a ceasefire.

READ MORE: Türkiye, UN, US urge ceasefire, de-escalation as fighting erupts in Sudan

SOURCE:Reuters
