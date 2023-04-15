Fast News

Violent clashes that erupted in Sudan, leaving at least three civilians dead, raise international concern amid fears of the conflict escalating further.

Sudan's paramilitary force accused the army of attacking its fighters with light and heavy weapons. In response, the military accused the force of “spreading lies” and declared it a “rebel” group. (AP)

Türkiye, alongside the UN, US, and other international actors, has expressed concern over the armed clashes between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Sudan.

"We invite all segments in Sudan to remain committed to the achievements of the transition process, to calmness and dialogue," a Turkish Foreign Ministry statement said on Saturday after the fighting broke out.

"A lasting solution to Sudan's problems can only be found through national reconciliation," it added, noting that "Türkiye will continue to stand by the friendly and brotherly Sudan and its people, as it has always done."

The head of the United Nations mission in Sudan (UNITAMS) called for an "immediate" end to fighting between the regular army and paramilitaries in a statement, saying mission chief Volker Perthes "strongly condemns the eruption of fighting".

"Perthes has reached out to both parties asking them for an immediate cessation of fighting to ensure the safety of the Sudanese people and to spare the country from further violence."

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken called for the clashes to end "immediately," urging the fighting parties to "avoid further escalations or troop mobilizations and continue talks to resolve outstanding issues."

Deeply concerned about reports of escalating violence between the Sudanese Armed Forces and Rapid Support Forces. We are in touch with the Embassy team in Khartoum - all are currently accounted for. We urge all actors to stop the violence immediately and avoid further escalations… — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) April 15, 2023

Calls for de-escalation, dialogue

Russia's foreign ministry on Saturday also called for "urgent steps" to end the violent clashes in Sudan between the army and paramilitary groups that left at least three civilians dead.

"The dramatic events taking place in Sudan are causing serious concern in Moscow. We call on the parties of the conflict to show political will and restraint and take urgent steps towards a ceasefire," the ministry said in a statement.

European Union foreign policy chief Joseph Borrell also called on all forces involved to stop the violence in Sudan immediately.

The British Embassy in Khartoum said in a statement that they were “closely monitoring the situation," and called on all British nationals in Sudan “to remain indoors” and follow its travel recommendations.

In the Middle East, Egypt called on all Sudanese parties to exercise maximum restraint in order to "protect the lives and capabilities of the brotherly Sudanese people, and uphold the supreme interests of the homeland."

The United Arab Emirates called all parties to exercise restraint, de-escalate and work towards ending the crisis through dialogue, the state news agency reported.

The agency said that the UAE Embassy in Khartoum was following "with great concern the developments in Sudan and has reaffirmed the UAE's position on the importance of de-escalation, and working towards finding a peaceful solution to the crisis between the concerned parties".

Saudi Arabia also expressed deep concern about the escalation in Sudan and called on those involved to choose dialogue over the conflict in a foreign ministry statement.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies