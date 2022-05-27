Indian writer Geetanjali Shree and American translator Daisy Rockwell have won the International Booker Prize for “Tomb of Sand”, a vibrant novel with a boundary-crossing 80-year-old heroine.

Translator Frank Wynne, who chaired the judging panel, said on Thursday that the judges “overwhelmingly” chose “Tomb of Sand” after “a very passionate debate”.

Originally written in Hindi, it’s the first book in any Indian language to win the high-profile award, which recognises fiction from around the world that has been translated into English.

The $63,000 prize money will be split between New Delhi-based Shree and Rockwell, who lives in Vermont.

The book tells the story of an octogenarian widow, who dares to cast off convention and confront the ghosts of her experiences during the subcontinent’s tumultuous 1947 partition into India and Pakistan.

Wynne said that despite confronting traumatic events, “it is an extraordinarily exuberant and incredibly playful book”.

“It manages to take issues of great seriousness — bereavement, loss, death — and conjure up an extraordinary choir, almost a cacophony, of voices," he said.

“It is extraordinarily fun and it is extraordinarily funny.”

