Thirty-one-year-old Mohamed Alnaas will receive $50,000 as prize money for his debut novel, "Bread on Uncle Milad's Table", which explores gender roles in a Libyan village.

Funds will be provided to translate Mohamed Alnaas' book into English. (@naasius/Twitter)

Libyan author Mohamed Alnaas has become the youngest winner of the prestigious International Prize for Arabic Fiction with his debut novel, "Bread on Uncle Milad's Table".

Alnaas, 31, will receive $50,000 and funds will also be provided to translate his book into English, organisers said on their website on Sunday.

The prize, along with a further $50,000 divided between five other shortlisted novelists, is publicly funded by Abu Dhabi, one of seven emirates that make up the United Arab Emirates.

Published by Rashm, with support from the Libyan Arete Foundation, the winning novel explores gender roles in a Libyan village.

Born in 1991, Alnaas published a short story collection, "Blue Blood", in 2020, but "Bread on Uncle Milad's Table" is his first novel.

He is the first Libyan author and youngest writer to win the prize, which was launched in 2007.

Alnaas' novel was chosen from a shortlist of six. The five other short-listed authors, from Egypt, Kuwait, Morocco, Oman and the United Arab Emirates, will each receive $10,000, the organisers said.

Oil-rich Abu Dhabi, the richest of the UAE's seven emirates, has taken steps to become a cultural hub including hosting the Louvre Abu Dhabi museum.

