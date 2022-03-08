Paris Fashion Week has been over-shadowed by the war in Ukraine, with designers struggling for ways to balance declarations of solidarity with the glamour and spectacle of their shows.

Some offered heartfelt tributes to the Ukrainian people alongside their women's autumn-winter collections - none more so than Balenciaga designer Demna.

A refugee himself during a conflict in his native Georgia in the early 1990s, he admitted that fashion week felt like "an absurdity" against the background of the war in Ukraine.

But he decided that cancelling the show would have felt like "surrendering to the evil that has already hurt me so much for almost 30 years".

Demna recited a Ukrainian poem to open his show and draped the seats in the country's blue-and-yellow flag.

Stella McCartney opened her show with clips of president John F Kennedy's moving 1963 address about the Cold War and ended with "Give Peace a Chance" by her father's ex-bandmate John Lennon.

Russian designer's show cancelled

France's fashion federation, which urged attendees to experience the week "with solemnity, and in reflection of these dark hours", said on Sunday it was cancelling Russian designer Valentin Yudashkin's show on the final day for failing to condemn the war.

"Our team wanted to see if he would distance himself, like other artists. That has not been the case," federation president Ralph Toledano said.

Yudashkin, who has presented in Paris for years, helped design the latest Russian army uniforms.

READ MORE:Italy's Prada joins other brands in suspending Russia retail operations