An Argentinian court has found the state responsible for the massacre of more than 400 Indigenous people almost a century ago and ordered remedial measures.

After a month of hearings in a so-called "truth trial," a verdict was delivered on Thursday by a court in Resistencia in Spanish as well as the languages of the Qom and Moqoit.

It said that the "responsibility of the state" had been proven in "crimes against humanity" that had taken place in the context of an "Indigenous genocide."

Judge Zunilda Niremperger ordered "historic reparations," which did not include financial compensation.

Among the measures are to include the massacre in the school syllabus and continuing forensic efforts to find the remains of victims.

Indigenous people mowed down in 1924

In July 1924, Argentinian police and settlers mowed down hundreds of Indigenous people protesting inhumane living and working conditions on cotton plantations in the northern region of Chaco.

As many as 500 members of the Qom and Moqoit communities were killed. They lived in conditions of "semi-slavery" on the so-called Napapli reservation on land settled by immigrant farmers from Europe.

A federal judge has previously ruled the mass killing a crime against humanity, but no classic criminal trial has been held given the lack of defendants – who are long dead.

Until Thursday, no guilt has ever been officially assigned.

A memorial was erected in 2020.