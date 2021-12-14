CULTURE
3 MIN READ
Turkiye's Touristic Eastern Express back on track after Covid hiatus
The express, one of Turkiye’s oldest rail lines between capital Ankara and northeastern province Kars, resumes services as of December 15.
Turkiye's Touristic Eastern Express back on track after Covid hiatus
Kars, the last stop, is a prevailing centre of winter tourism in Turkiye. / AA
December 14, 2021

Turkiye's Touristic Eastern Express train line will resume after being suspended due to coronavirus restrictions in the country.

The express, which will start again on Wednesday, offers passengers an unforgettable 25-hour journey with picturesque views all along the route.

It was put into service by the Turkish State Railways (TCDD) in 2019 in order to meet the increasing demand for the trip, as well as contributing to domestic tourism in the country.

The eastbound train runs 1,310 kilometres (814 miles) between the capital Ankara and Kars, passing by provinces like Kirikkale, Sivas, Erzincan and Erzurum.

Kars Provincial Culture and Tourism Director Hayrettin Cetin said interest in the train journey has exceeded expectations.

"Passengers are having difficulty in finding tickets right now," he added.

READ MORE:New train service billed to boost tourism in eastern Turkey

Recommended

Tourism in Kars

When the train arrives at its last stop, Kars, passengers will have the opportunity to see historic places such as the Kars Castle and the Military History Museum of the Caucasus Front.

Another prevailing landmark is the ancient city of Ani, which was added to the UNESCO World Heritage List in 2016.

Visitors can also enjoy walking or sleighing over the frozen Lake Cildir, the second-largest lake in eastern Anatolia, located between Ardahan and Kars provinces.

When its thickness reaches a certain level, it also attracts fishing enthusiasts who get a chance to indulge in ice fishing like Eskimos.

Tourists can also enjoy skiing at the Cebiltepe ski centre in the Sarikamis district of Kars, or the Yalnizcam ski centre in Ardahan.

READ MORE:Views from Turkey’s partially frozen Lake Cildir attract scores of tourists

SOURCE:AA
Explore
India imposes security restrictions in Ladakh after clashes
Trump lashes out at Jimmy Kimmel as comedian brands alleged govt pressure ‘anti-American’
Saudi Arabia's grand mufti, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah al-Sheikh, dies
Turkish first lady showcases Anatolia’s heritage, calls for global action on Gaza
How a Turkish aid agency is helping children in Somalia with education and social initiatives
Disney reinstates Jimmy Kimmel show after backlash over Charlie Kirk monologue
Dembele becomes first Black Muslim to claim the Ballon d’Or
Türkiye’s Gobeklitepe to be showcased in Germany with a special exhibition in 2026
Pop icon Dua Lipa sacks manager over smear campaign against pro-Palestinian band Kneecap
Stolen, sold, melted: The tragic fate of Pharaoh Amenemope’s 3,000-year-old bracelet
Calls for Israel boycott grow as celebrities, artists speak out on Gaza
France hosts UNESCO conference honouring Kyrgyz writer Chinghiz Aitmatov
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
'No Music for Genocide': Over 400 singers, artists worldwide join boycott against Israel
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
Turkish pianist Fazil Say dismayed by pro-Israel bias within Western classical music institutions