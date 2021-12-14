Turkiye's Touristic Eastern Express train line will resume after being suspended due to coronavirus restrictions in the country.

The express, which will start again on Wednesday, offers passengers an unforgettable 25-hour journey with picturesque views all along the route.

It was put into service by the Turkish State Railways (TCDD) in 2019 in order to meet the increasing demand for the trip, as well as contributing to domestic tourism in the country.

The eastbound train runs 1,310 kilometres (814 miles) between the capital Ankara and Kars, passing by provinces like Kirikkale, Sivas, Erzincan and Erzurum.

Kars Provincial Culture and Tourism Director Hayrettin Cetin said interest in the train journey has exceeded expectations.

"Passengers are having difficulty in finding tickets right now," he added.

READ MORE:New train service billed to boost tourism in eastern Turkey