LeBron James has made no excuses after the Los Angeles Lakers were left facing elimination from the NBA playoffs following a humiliating defeat to the Phoenix Suns.

"We got our ass kicked – it's that simple," James said, after being asked to sum up what had gone wrong in a 115-85 mauling in Phoenix.

The game five loss leaves the Suns 3-2 ahead with two games to play, meaning the Lakers must win both of their remaining games to extend their postseason.

James however said the Lakers would need to show improvement in game six at the Staples Center on Thursday if they are to keep the series alive.

"We've got to be better if we want to force a game seven," James said. "A lot to cover and see what we can do better in game six, but they pretty much just kicked our ass, there's nothing else really to say."

'Win or go home'