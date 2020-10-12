Fast News

Lakers’ LeBron James has now won his fourth NBA Finals MVP Award with three different teams.

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts with his MVP trophy and Finals trophy after winning the 2020 NBA Championship over the Miami Heat in Game Six of the 2020 NBA Finals at AdventHealth Arena at the ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on October 11, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images / AFP)

Los Angeles Lakers earned a 17th NBA championship after a win over Miami Heat in Game Six of the 2020 NBA Finals.

LeBron James capped another illustrious title run with 28 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists as the Lakers earned a 106-93 win on Sunday.

Anthony Davis had 19 points and 15 rebounds, and Rajon Rondo scored 19 for the Lakers, who matched the Boston Celtics for most titles in league history with their first championship since 2010. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added 17 points for Los Angeles, which had missed the playoffs each of the previous six seasons.

James was named Finals MVP, winning the award in each of his four championship seasons. He became the first player in NBA history to take home the award with three different teams.

“I look forward to celebrating with you. Until then, I will bring back the trophy to Los Angeles, where it belongs.” - @JeanieBuss pic.twitter.com/BWu0Jns4Eb — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 12, 2020

Bam Adebayo had 25 points and 10 rebounds, while Jimmy Butler and Jae Crowder scored 12 each for the Heat, whose Cinderella run at the NBA bubble came to an end. Goran Dragic returned from four games missed with a foot injury, but it wasn't enough for Miami to force a Game 7 after falling behind 3-1 in the series.

The Lakers never trailed after first-year coach Frank Vogel shook things up from the tip by starting Alex Caruso over Dwight Howard and shifting Davis to center. Caruso had only made two starts all season. The move paid off, as Los Angeles effectively put the game away by outscoring Miami 36-16 in the second quarter.

A 13-0 run in the period, capped by back-to-back 3-pointers from Caldwell-Pope, had the Lakers up by 30, 64-34, with 49.6 seconds left in the half. The margin was 28 at the break, the second-largest halftime lead in NBA Finals history.

Davis and Caldwell-Pope each had 15 points at the break, and Rondo was a spark off the bench with 13 on 6-of-6 shooting. James had 11 points, nine rebounds and six assists in the first half. Butler was held to eight points on 3-of-7 shooting, as the Heat shot 34.2 percent from the floor as a team over the first 24 minutes.

Intermission did little to slow down Los Angeles, which led by as much as 36 before finishing the third quarter up 87-58. Ahead 103-86 with 1:27 remaining, James and Davis went to the bench to begin celebrating with teammates.

LeBron James who is widely considered the best basketball player in the world, signs a four-year, $154 million contract with the Los Angeles Lakers https://t.co/NM7P8QYNqm pic.twitter.com/cIb9DYqDzx — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) July 2, 2018

