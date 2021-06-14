Novavax Inc reported late-stage data from its US-based clinical trial showing its vaccine is more than 90 percent effective against Covid-19 across a variety of variants of the virus.

The study of nearly 30,000 volunteers in the United States and Mexico puts Novavax on track to file for emergency authorisation in the United States and elsewhere in the third quarter of 2021, the company said on Monday.

Novavax's protein-based Covid-19 vaccine candidate was more than 93 percent effective against the predominant variants of Covid-19 that have been of concern among scientists and public health officials, Novavax said.

Protein-based vaccines are a conventional approach that use purified pieces of the virus to spur an immune response and vaccines again whooping cough and shingles employ this approach.

During the trial, the B.1.1.7 variant first discovered in the United Kingdom became the most common variant in the United States, it said.

Mild side effects

Novavax also detected variants of Covid-19 first found in Brazil, South Africa and India among its trial participants, Novavax's head of research and development, Dr Gregory Glenn, told Reuters.

The vaccine was 91 percent effective among volunteers at high risk of severe infection and 100 percent effective in preventing moderate and severe cases of Covid-19.

It was roughly 70 percent effective against Covid-19 variants that Novavax was unable to identify, Glenn said.

"Practically speaking, it's very important that the vaccine can protect against a virus that is wildly swinging around" in terms of new variants, Glenn said.

Novavax said the vaccine was generally well tolerated among participants.