A French mother of four has been sentenced to one year in prison for killing her husband after decades of sexual, physical, and psychological abuse starting when she was an adolescent.

The verdict on Friday allows her to walk free, as she has already served time in preventive detention.

The case had drawn broad attention and support for the defendant amid a national reckoning with long-held taboos around domestic abuse.

Valerie Bacot, 40, has admitted to shooting Daniel Polette dead in 2016. Polette was her stepfather, who later married her and forced her into prostitution.

Rape started when she was 12

A jury in Chalon-sur-Saone, central France, found Bacot guilty of the murder. She was sentenced to one year in prison and a three-year suspended sentence.

The prosecutor had earlier requested that Bacot should not be sent to prison, saying he didn't consider her a danger to society.

The trial showed the degree of control and influence Polette — 25 years Bacot's senior — had over her.

“Yes, I killed him but if I had not done it, my children would have,” Bacot said.

Polette arrived in Bacot's life in 1992 as her mother's companion. A few months later, she said, the sexual abuse started. She was 12 when he began raping her, Bacot said.

Forced prostitution

Polette’s sisters reached out to a social worker and he was arrested in 1995 and convicted of sexual assaults, spending two years in prison.

Afterward, Polette returned to the family home and started abusing Bacot again.

“When he came back, he said he would leave me alone. My mother had forgiven him. But it started again. Following a rape I got pregnant,” Bacot said. She was 17 at the time.

Her mother threw her out of the house and she started living with Polette, whom she described as having total control over her life.

He did not allow her to work or use contraception. She had three other children.

“He was beating me, slaps then punches, he throttled me. He was beating and then things were going better,” she said, adding he also threatened her with a handgun.