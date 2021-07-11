Swashbuckling entrepreneur Richard Branson has hurtled into space aboard his own winged rocket ship in his boldest adventure yet, beating out fellow billionaire Jeff Bezos.

The nearly 71-year-old Branson and five crewmates from his Virgin Galactic space tourism company on Sunday reached an altitude of about 88 kilometres over the New Mexico desert, enough to experience three to four minutes of weightlessness and see the curvature of the Earth, and then safely glided back home to a runway landing.

"Seventeen years of hard work to get us this far," a jubilant Branson said as he congratulated his team on the trip back.

Branson became the first person to blast off in his own spaceship, beating Bezos by nine days.

He also became only the second septuagenarian to depart for space. John Glenn flew on the shuttle at age 77 in 1998.

With about 500 people watching, including Branson's wife, children and grandchildren, a twin-fuselage aircraft with his space plane attached underneath took off in the first stage of the flight.

The space plane then detached from the mother ship at an altitude of about 13 km and fired its engine, reaching the edge of space at about 88 km up.

Branson has touted the flight as a precursor to a new era of space tourism, with the company he founded poised to begin commercial operations next year.

Sunday's launch of the VSS Unity rocket plane marked the company's 22nd test flight of its SpaceShipTwo system, and its fourth crewed mission beyond Earth's atmosphere.

It was also the first to carry a full complement of space travelers - two pilots and four "mission specialists," Branson among them.

Branson arrives at spaceport on bicycle

A week away from his 71st birthday, Branson and his crewmates walked onto the tarmac of New Mexico's Spaceport America waving to a throng of onlookers before boarding Land Rovers for a short drive to the waiting Unity rocket plane parked at the end of a taxiway.

Video posted online by Virgin Galactic showed Branson arriving at the spaceport on his bicycle and greeting his crewmates with a hug.

A festive gathering of space industry executives, future customers, and other well-wishers were on hand to witness the launch event, which was to be live-streamed in a presentation introduced by late-night television host Stephen Colbert.

Among those present was fellow billionaire and space industry pioneer Elon Musk, who also is founder of electric carmaker Tesla Inc.

Grammy-nominated R&B singer Khalid was due to take the stage after the flight to perform a forthcoming single "New Normal."

Entire flight will take 90 minutes

Takeoff from New Mexico's state-owned Spaceport of America, located near the aptly named desert town of Truth or Consequences, was set for around1430 GMT, following a 90-minute scheduling delay due to overnight thunderstorms.

The gleaming white spaceplane was borne aloft attached to the underside of a specially designed twin-fuselage carrier jet VMS Eve - named for Branson's late mother.

Separating from the mothership at an altitude of 50,000 feet, Unity's rocket engine then ignited to send the spaceplane streaking straight upward to the blackness of space some 88.5 km high, where the crew experienced about four minutes of microgravity.