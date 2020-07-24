TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Ankara slams France's demand for sanctions against Turkey
Turkey's foreign ministry said France should stop supporting putschists in Libya, terrorists in Syria and those who act with the understanding of "I am the only owner of this place" in the Eastern Mediterranean.
Ankara slams France's demand for sanctions against Turkey
France loses neutrality, chance at stability with every wrong step in Eastern Mediterranean, says Turkish foreign ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy. / AA
July 24, 2020

Turkey cannot be threatened through sanctions, a Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman said as he slammed a statement by French President Emmanuel Macron.

"Statements of President Macron have no value for our country,” Hami Aksoy said  on Thursday, adding the threats “will have no result.”

His comments came after Macron demanded EU sanctions against Turkey claiming “violations” of Greek and Cypriot waters and said the EU should act on the crisis in Libya.

Aksoy said France loses its neutrality and its chance to contribute to stability with every explanation and wrong step about developments in the Eastern Mediterranean.

'I am the only owner of this place'

France has not been able to get any results from its policies and it will not be able to get any in the future, he said.

Recommended

He demanded France stop magnifying itself and follow discreet and rational policies, and said it should stop supporting putschists in Libya, terrorists in Syria and those who act with the understanding of "I am the only owner of this place" in the Eastern Mediterranean.

READ MORE: ‘I Gotta Story to Tell’: French interference in Libya

France is expected to make a distinction in Libya between the legitimate government recognised by the international community and the UN and aggressor Khalifa Haftar, who has seized Tripoli for more than one year and tried to overthrow the legitimate government, said Aksoy.

Every step taken by our country in the Eastern Mediterranean aims to defend the legitimate rights and interests of Turkey and Turkish Cypriots on the basis of international law, he said, reiterating Ankara’s call for dialog and collaboration in the region.

READ MORE: Turkey, Russia agree to push for Libya truce

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda
Turkish minority council protests Greece’s school entry bar in Western Thrace
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Türkiye's intelligence chief in Qatar for Gaza talks
Erdogan on UNGA: Palestine took centre stage, Israel isolated, Trump talks promising
India, Greece are closing ranks. What their growing military ties mean for the region
By Kazim Alam
Turkish high school students make history at CERN with award-winning physics project
By Yusuf Kamadan
Global forensic experts convene in Türkiye, spotlight human rights, innovation