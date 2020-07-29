Yemen’s leading separatist group will abandon its aspirations for self-rule to implement a stalled peace deal brokered by Saudi Arabia.

The announcement came early Wednesday in a major step toward closing a dangerous rift between nominal allies in the chaotic proxy war.

Nizar Haitham, a spokesman for the separatists’ Southern Transitional Council, an umbrella group of militias backed by the United Arab Emirates, said the separatists would give up their dreams of autonomy over southern Yemen to pursue the Riyadh agreement.

“We have achieved our goals,” said Haitham, noting that the announcement came under intense pressure from Saudi Arabia and the UAE. “We affirm the continuing and deepening of our strategic partnership with the Arab coalition.”

The power-sharing deal, signed in the Saudi capital of Riyadh last fall, sets the stage to end a long-running rivalry between Yemen’s Saudi-backed government and the Emirati-backed southern separatists.

The agreement was thrown into disarray earlier this year, when the separatists seized control of the southern port city of Aden, the interim seat of the internationally recognised government, igniting fierce clashes across southern Yemen and the Socotra archipelago.

Saudi proposal

Saudi Arabia declared early Wednesday that it had proposed a plan to “accelerate” the deal’s implementation, which calls for the creation of a new government within 30 days and the appointment of a new governor and security director for Aden, according to the official Saudi Press Agency.

Throughout the war, the two Sunni Arab states, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, have been partners in a military coalition fighting to oust the Iran-allied Shiite Houthi rebels, who seized northern Yemen in 2014.

The standoff between their respective Yemeni allies has frequently erupted into violent turmoil, threatening to shatter the Saudi-led coalition and complicating broader peace efforts to end the five-year conflict, which has killed over 112,000 people and set off the world’s worst humanitarian disaster.

The new Saudi proposal lays out commitments that have been obstacles for months, such as the formation of a government composed of 24 ministers with equal representation for northerners and southerners, including the separatists. It also asks for the withdrawal of rival forces from Aden and the flashpoint southern province of Abyan.