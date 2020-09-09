POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Naomi Osaka beats Shelby Rogers to reach US Open semis
Despite the loss Rogers will hold her head high after the 27-year-old saved four match points to defeat Petra Kvitova to reach her first US Open quarterfinal.
Naomi Osaka beats Shelby Rogers to reach US Open semis
Naomi Osaka of Japan returns the ball against Shelby Rogers of the United States in the women’s singles quarter-finals match on day nine of the 2020 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center / Reuters
September 9, 2020

Naomi Osaka's sharp serving and superior return game helped her past American Shelby Rogers 6-3 6-4 and into the semi-finals of the US Open as the Japanese continues her quest for a second title at Flushing Meadows.

Osaka on Tuesday broke at love to take a 5-3 lead in the first set where Rogers hit 16 unforced errors to Osaka's five and held serve to claim the set.

Osaka broke again early in the second set for a 2-1 lead and won the match when Rogers dumped a forehand into the net on match point for her 28th unforced error.

READ MORE:US Open players frustrated over Covid-19 measures after positive test

Recommended

Despite the loss Rogers will hold her head high after the 27-year-old saved four match points to defeat Petra Kvitova to reach her first US Open quarterfinal.

Next up for Osaka is in-form American Jennifer Brady, who beat Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva in straight sets earlier in the day.

READ MORE:Osaka withdraws from WTA semi-final over police 'genocide of Black people'

READ MORE: Osaka's Grand Slam dream proves a nightmare for Serena

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Vance accuses 'left-wing' Democrats of causing US government shutdown, warns of mass layoffs
By Baba Umar
'Bills don't wait': Furloughed workers, cops, others reveal what government shutdown means on ground
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister
US Supreme Court prevents Trump from firing fed governor for now
US sanctions alleged Iranian 'weapons networks' after UN reimposes restrictions
'Nothing ruled out' if Russian plane breaches European airspace: Macron
Ukrainian wanted in Nord Stream case must remain in custody: Polish court
US government shutdown may furlough 750,000 federal workers as Democrats and Republicans trade blame