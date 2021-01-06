POLITICS
3 MIN READ
NGO: Covid-19 claimed lives of over 600 journalists
Of 602 media workers known to have died from the new coronavirus, more than half were from Latin America, with 303 fatalities, says Press Emblem Campaign.
NGO: Covid-19 claimed lives of over 600 journalists
In this May 28, 2020 file photo, Marylin Bucana throws flowers on the coffin of her father Mario Bucana, a TV news cameraman who died of Covid-19, during his burial in Lima, Peru. / AP
January 6, 2021

More than 600 journalists have died of Covid-19 since March 1 last year, according to a press freedom organisation, calling for media workers to have priority access to vaccines.

The Press Emblem Campaign (PEC), which tracks the deaths of journalists around the world, said on Wednesday that of the 602 media workers known to have died from the new coronavirus, more than half were from Latin America, with 303 fatalities.

Some 145 deaths were recorded in Asia, with 94 in Europe, 32 in North America, and 28 in Africa.

The PEC said it was not possible to differentiate journalists who had become infected whilst working, and their list also includes retired journalists.

Priority to vaccine 

The Geneva-based group said it believes journalists "should have priority access to immunisation upon request".

Recommended

"Because of their profession, journalists who go into the field to testify are particularly exposed to the virus. Some of them, especially freelancers and photographers, can't just work from home," PEC secretary-general Blaise Lempen said in a statement.

The PEC tally is based on information from local media, national associations of journalists, and regional PEC correspondents.

It said the actual number would be higher than 602 as the cause of journalists' deaths is sometimes not specified, their deaths are not announced or there is no reliable local information.

Peru tops list

Peru has the heaviest death toll at 93 journalists, followed by Brazil (55), India (53), Mexico (45), Ecuador (42), Bangladesh (41), Italy (37) and the United States (31).

The international non-profit organisation founded in 2004 supports requests for financial assistance from the families of journalists who have died from Covid-19.

READ MORE:2020 marks another dark year for journalists with record number of arrests

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Vance accuses 'left-wing' Democrats of causing US government shutdown, warns of mass layoffs
By Baba Umar
'Bills don't wait': Furloughed workers, cops, others reveal what government shutdown means on ground
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister
US Supreme Court prevents Trump from firing fed governor for now
US sanctions alleged Iranian 'weapons networks' after UN reimposes restrictions
'Nothing ruled out' if Russian plane breaches European airspace: Macron
Ukrainian wanted in Nord Stream case must remain in custody: Polish court
US government shutdown may furlough 750,000 federal workers as Democrats and Republicans trade blame
Trump issues executive order pledging US military cover for Qatar
Can Netanyahu’s fragile coalition survive Trump’s Gaza peace plan?
By Kazim Alam