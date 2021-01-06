More than 600 journalists have died of Covid-19 since March 1 last year, according to a press freedom organisation, calling for media workers to have priority access to vaccines.

The Press Emblem Campaign (PEC), which tracks the deaths of journalists around the world, said on Wednesday that of the 602 media workers known to have died from the new coronavirus, more than half were from Latin America, with 303 fatalities.

Some 145 deaths were recorded in Asia, with 94 in Europe, 32 in North America, and 28 in Africa.

The PEC said it was not possible to differentiate journalists who had become infected whilst working, and their list also includes retired journalists.

Priority to vaccine

The Geneva-based group said it believes journalists "should have priority access to immunisation upon request".