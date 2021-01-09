POLITICS
4 MIN READ
Study finds most Covid-19 patients have at least one symptom six months on
The research, which was published in the Lancet medical journal and involved hundreds of patients in the Chinese city of Wuhan, is among the few to trace the long-term symptoms of Covid-19 infection.
Study finds most Covid-19 patients have at least one symptom six months on
Residents line up to be tested for the Covid-19 coronavirus in Shenyang, in China's northeast Liaoning province on December 31, 2020. / AFP
January 9, 2021

More than three quarters of people hospitalised with Covid-19 still suffered from at least one symptom after six months, according to a study published that scientists have said shows the need for further investigation into lingering coronavirus effects.

The research, which was published in the Lancet medical journal and involved hundreds of patients in the Chinese city of Wuhan, is among the few to trace the long-term symptoms of Covid-19 infection.

It found that fatigue or muscle weakness were the most common symptoms, while people also reported sleeping difficulties.

"Because Covid-19 is such a new disease, we are only beginning to understand some of its long-term effects on patients' health," said lead author Bin Cao, of the National Center for Respiratory Medicine.

The professor said the research highlighted the need for ongoing care for patients after they have been discharged from hospital, particularly those who have had severe infections.

"Our work also underscores the importance of conducting longer follow-up studies in larger populations in order to understand the full spectrum of effects that Covid-19 can have on people," he added.

The World Health Organization has said the virus poses a risk for some people of serious ongoing effects, even among young, otherwise healthy people who were not hospitalised.

READ MORE: Anti-doping agency to study all Covid-19 vaccines for prohibited substances

76 percent of patients still have symptoms 

The new study included 1,733 Covid-19 patients discharged from Jinyintan Hospital in Wuhan between January and May last year.

Recommended

Patients, who had an average age of 57, were visited between June and September and answered questions on their symptoms and health-related quality of life.

Researchers also conducted physical examinations and lab tests.

The study found that 76 percent of patients who participated in the follow-up (1,265 of 1,655) said they still had symptoms.

Fatigue or muscle weakness was reported by 63 percent, while 26 percent had sleep problems.

The study also looked at 94 patients whose blood antibody levels were recorded at the height of the infection as part of another trial.

When these patients were retested after six month, their levels of neutralising antibodies were 52.5 percent lower.

The authors said this raises concerns about the possibility of Covid-19 re-infection, although they said larger samples would be needed to clarify how immunity to the virus changes over time.

In a comment article also published in the Lancet, Monica Cortinovis, Norberto Perico, and Giuseppe Remuzzi, from Italy's Istituto di Ricerche Farmacologiche Mario Negri IRCCS, said there was uncertainty over the long-term health consequences of the pandemic.

"Unfortunately, there are few reports on the clinical picture of the aftermath of Covid-19," they said, adding the latest study was therefore "relevant and timely".

They said longer term multidisciplinary research being conducted in the United States and Britain would help improve understanding and help develop therapies to "mitigate the long-term consequences of Covid-19 on multiple organs and tissues."

READ MORE:Latest Covid-19 updates

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Vance accuses 'left-wing' Democrats of causing US government shutdown, warns of mass layoffs
By Baba Umar
'Bills don't wait': Furloughed workers, cops, others reveal what government shutdown means on ground
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister
US Supreme Court prevents Trump from firing fed governor for now
US sanctions alleged Iranian 'weapons networks' after UN reimposes restrictions
'Nothing ruled out' if Russian plane breaches European airspace: Macron
Ukrainian wanted in Nord Stream case must remain in custody: Polish court
US government shutdown may furlough 750,000 federal workers as Democrats and Republicans trade blame
Trump issues executive order pledging US military cover for Qatar
Can Netanyahu’s fragile coalition survive Trump’s Gaza peace plan?
By Kazim Alam