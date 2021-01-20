Sports trailblazers Billie Jean King, Megan Rapinoe and Lewis Hamilton were among those hailing the inauguration of US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, saying they hoped the new administration can foster a more inclusive society.

Former President Donald Trump was critical of athletes who used their platforms to highlight issues such as police brutality, especially when those protests took the form of kneeling during the playing of the US national anthem.

"Let us not waste this opportunity to reckon with our past, and move forward justice and equality," Megan Rapinoe, twice a World Cup winner with the US women's team, said on Twitter.

During their charge towards winning the 2019 World Cup, Rapinoe had made it clear the team had no interest in paying a visit to the White House should they emerge victorious, drawing a Twitter blast from Trump.

But with the combative Republican out of office, many athletes believed there was now a chance to make progress on the issues that led millions of people from all over the world to take to the streets to protest the deaths of Black people in US police custody.

Others focused on Harris becoming the first woman, the first Black person and the first Asian American to serve as vice president.

"Talk about a moment for my kids to see! How y'all doing this morning????" tweeted Golden State Warriors guard and father of three Steph Curry alongside a photo of Harris being sworn in.

