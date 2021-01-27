With the pandemic forcing Paris Fashion week online, haute couture designers have turned to celebrated arthouse filmmakers to give a little spectacle to their presentations, even if some admit a growing desperation to return to live shows.

In these uncertain times, the fashion world needs a touch of magic more than ever and Dior drafted in Italian director Matteo Garrone for their latest collection inspired by tarot cards.

The filmmaker behind recent left-field hits such as "Gomorrah" and "Pinocchio" created a dreamlike adventure in which a young woman crosses paths with tarot characters such as Justice, the Madman and Death.

The creations on display mix the feminine – a long lace dress with voluminous sleeves – with the masculine, in the form of a reinvented version of Dior's iconic "bar" suit.

"Tarot cards speak of a magical world," said Maria Grazia Chiuri, the fashion house's Italian haute couture designer. "Not to tell us the future, but to better understand the present and our personality."

Garrone's "artisanal approach to film-making has a language that is poetic, extremely picturesque, that marries up very well with my vision of haute couture," she told AFP.

Meanwhile, Chanel made their online presentation on Wednesday with a short film and photos by another cult film favourite, Anton Corbijn, known for his gritty Joy Division biopic "Control" and many photographic portraits of rock icons.

"I knew that we couldn't organise a major catwalk show, that we had to do something else. So I had the idea of a little cortege that descends the stairs of the Grand Palais. Like a family celebration, a marriage," said Virginie Viard, Chanel's creative director.

READ MORE:Chanel and Louis Vuitton close Paris fashion week in spectacular style

'Creativity is a refuge'

Such positive energy has been hard to maintain as the pandemic grinds on, delaying the return to the glitz and glamour of live fashion events.