RSF and Sudanese Army declare new truce
At least 270 people have been killed and 2,600 others injured in armed clashes between the army and the Rapid Support Forces since fighting broke out in Khartoum and its surrounding areas.
A disagreement between the two military rivals regarding military and security reform has turned into a hot conflict in the last few months.  / Photo: AP
April 19, 2023

Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have agreed to a new temporary cease-fire with the Sudanese army.

In a statement on Wednesday, the RSF said the 24-hour cease-fire will start at 1600GMT (6 pm local time).

“We affirm our full commitment to a complete cease-fire,” it said.

There was no comment from the Sudanese army on the RSF announcement.

On Tuesday, the two conflicting rivals agreed to a 24-hour cease-fire, but traded accusations of violating the temporary truce.

Sweeping unrest

At least 270 people have been killed and 2,600 others injured in armed clashes between the army and the RSF fighters since Saturday in Khartoum and its surrounding areas, according to the Health Ministry.

While the RSF accused the army of attacking its forces south of Khartoum with light and heavy weapons, the military said the paramilitary force was "spreading lies" and declared it a "rebel" group.

A disagreement between the two military rivals regarding military and security reform, which envisages the full participation of the RSF in the army, has turned into a hot conflict in the last few months.

The dispute between the two sides came to the surface last week, when the army said recent movements by the RSF had occurred without coordination and were illegal.

Sudan has been without a functioning government since October 2021, when the military dismissed Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok’s transitional government and declared a state of emergency in a move decried by political forces as a “coup.”

Sudan’s transitional period, which started in August 2019, was scheduled to end with elections in early 2024.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
