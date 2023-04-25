WORLD
Cyberattacks target websites of Israeli banks, gov't agencies
The cyberattacks came as Israel commemorates its national day, which marks the country's foundation in 1948. Palestinians call it the "Nakba", meaning catastrophe.
Israeli websites come under cyberattack from time to time as acts of solidarity with Palestinians. / Photo: Reuters Archive
Fifteen Israeli websites have come under cyberattacks, local media reported.

The attacks targeted the websites of public broadcaster KAN, banks, telecommunications companies and government agencies, Maariv newspaper reported on Tuesday.

A hacker group that goes by 'Anonymous Sudan' claimed responsibility for taking down the websites.

Tuesday's cyberattacks came one day after the same hacker group claimed to have taken down the websites of Israel's intelligence service Mossad and the National Insurance Institute.

READ MORE:Palestinian shot dead by Israeli forces in occupied West Bank

'Acts of solidarity'

The cyberattacks came as Israel commemorates its national day, which marks the country's creation on the rubble of Palestine in 1948.

This day is called by the Palestinians as "Nakba", meaning catastrophe.

Israeli websites come under cyberattack from time to time as acts of solidarity with Palestinians amid rising tensions across the occupied West Bank.

More than 100 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since the start of this year, according to Palestinian figures. Sixteen Israelis have also been killed in separate attacks during the same period.

READ MORE:International actors using influence to protect Israel – Palestine

