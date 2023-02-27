Fast News

Top Palestinian diplomat says Israeli forces killed more Palestinians in occupied West Bank in 2022 than it has done in a single year over the past 16 years.

Dozens of Israeli settlers attacked the West Bank town of Huwara near Nablus on Sunday and vandalised several Palestinian homes and vehicles. (AA)

Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al Maliki has accused international actors of using their influence to shield Israel from accountability.

Dozens of Israeli settlers attacked the occupied West Bank town of Huwara near Nablus on Sunday and vandalised several Palestinian homes and vehicles. A Palestinian was killed in the attack.

The violence followed the death of two Israeli settlers in a shooting attack in the town.

The Israeli authorities didn't announce any arrest or measures against perpetrators of the attack on the Palestinian town.

"Many international actors use their political clout to shield Israel from accountability and to bully the Palestinians out of seeking justice," al Maliki said on Monday in a speech to the 52nd regular session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva.

READ MORE: Israeli settlers injure dozens of Palestinians in occupied West Bank

'Unrelenting Israeli violence'

He reiterated his call for "international protection for the undefended Palestinian people from unrelenting Israeli sponsored violence, terrorism and incitement."

The top diplomat said Israeli forces killed more Palestinians in the West Bank in 2022 than it has done in a single year over the past 16 years.

The Palestinian minister went on to call on the international community to intervene to "confront Israel for its crimes."

Violence escalated across the occupied territories in recent weeks amid repeated Israeli military raids into Palestinian towns.

According to Palestinian figures, at least 62 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since the start of the year. Twelve Israelis were also killed in attacks by Palestinians in the same period.

READ MORE: Israeli PM says will not freeze building settlements in occupied West Bank

Source: AA