Dozens of Israeli settlers escorted by Israeli forces raided Huwara and vandalized Palestinian properties and set fire to several homes and cars in the town, according to eyewitnesses.

Israeli settlers have stormed the occupied West Bank town of Huwara, setting fire to several homes and cars and injuring dozens of Palestinians.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said a Palestinian was critically wounded in the head during the attack by the settlers, who were under heavy protection from Israeli forces late Sunday.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society meanwhile said that 95 Palestinians suffered tear gas inhalation when they were confronted by Israeli soldiers.

It added that a Palestinian was also stabbed and another was hit by a piece of metal and were both transferred to the hospital.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu Agency that dozens of Israeli settlers escorted by Israeli forces raided Huwara and vandalized Palestinian properties including setting fire to several homes and cars in the town.

The settler attacks came following the deaths of two Israeli settlers in Huwara by a Palestinian who then fled the scene.

In his comments on the settler attacks, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called on the settlers not to take revenge over the deaths of the two settlers and to leave it to the Israeli army to look for the perpetrator.

"Let the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) complete its pursuit and do not take the law into your own hands. Together we will defeat terrorism," Netanyahu's statement said.

Since the start of the year, at least 60 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces during raids on Palestinian areas in the West Bank, including 11 who were killed Wednesday during a raid on the city of Nablus.

Source: AA