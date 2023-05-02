TÜRKİYE
4 MIN READ
Türkiye sets exemplary anti-terrorism approach for entire world: Altun
Turkish communications director Fahrettin Altun stresses importance of Türkiye's role in peace and security at international level during Istanbul Security Forum.
Türkiye sets exemplary anti-terrorism approach for entire world: Altun
Turkish Communications Director Fahrettin Altun attends the Istanbul Security Forum organised by the Presidency's Directorate of Communications. / Photo: AA
May 2, 2023

Türkiye has demonstrated an exemplary anti-terrorism approach for the entire world, the country’s communications director said.

Speaking at the Istanbul Security Forum on Tuesday, Fahrettin Altun said this forum was organised to create a global dialogue platform in the field of security.

Altun pointed out terrorism as one of the most important security threats in today's world.

Terrorist groups, he said, do not just target a country or its citizens, but rather they target all of humanity. "The attacks of terrorist organisations are directed towards all humanity, regardless of language, religion, race or geography," he said.

Thus, it is of great importance to adopt a firm stance to prevent and fight terrorism and impose sanctions against it, Altun added.

"For this, it is obligatory to develop an international understanding of struggle without making any distinction between terrorist organisations and regardless of the geography in which terrorist acts are carried out."

He also said Türkiye's approach in fighting terrorism serves as a model for the rest of the world to follow.

Türkiye, he said, is a power that maintains peace, security and stability in its region and globally.

READ MORE:Türkiye has demonstrated its role as a 'stabilising power' once more – Altun

Threats to global security

Recommended

With the roles and responsibilities Ankara has taken on, as well as the discourse it has developed on an international level, it will persist as a guarantor of peace and security, the Turkish official said.

"Our country has effectively fought all terrorist organisations, from PKK/YPG to Daesh and FETO, which threaten our national security and regional peace and stability, and continues to do so."

However, Türkiye does not receive the support and solidarity it deserves in this struggle, and even the terrorist organisations and terrorists it fights are supported by various countries, Altun underlined.

"Those who feed another terrorist organisation under the name of fighting terrorism are betraying the fight against global terrorism. These countries should review this flawed strategy that will make them pay a price as soon as possible."

Altun also said the security threats of the 21st century are not limited to conflicts between countries, regional conflicts or wars. "Climate change, environmental problems, natural disasters and their consequences are also issues of global security that cannot be ignored."

The Istanbul Security Forum is being held on May 2-3 by Türkiye's Communications Directorate to address regional and global security threats and solution proposals with an innovative perspective.

The two-day event, held for the first time in Istanbul, will bring together policy makers, academics, experts, journalists and representatives of international organisations who will discuss the regional and global powers' approaches to security policies.

In panels and roundtables, the participants will exchange views on ways to ensure security and on facing challenges that require collective response.

READ MORE:Türkiye follows 'unique' foreign policy model that world can emulate – Altun

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Turkish First Lady calls for urgent action to halt Israel's 'massacre of education' in Gaza
US may have less influence on Israel than perceived — Turkish FM Hakan Fidan
‘We want to create new technologies, not catch up,’ says STM’s Ozgur Guleryuz at TEKNOFEST
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Syria’s young innovators thrive at Türkiye’s top tech festival
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay