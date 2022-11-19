Fast News

Türkiye’s head of communications says that Ankara's ability to bring together the US and Russian intelligence chiefs highlights the country's international potential and "stabilising power status".

Communications Director Fahrettin Altun also announced the extension of the Black Sea Grain deal during the 11th General Assembly of the International Conference of Asian Political Parties. (AA)

Türkiye’s recent diplomatic efforts highlight the country's key role and potential to be a security powerhouse in the region, Türkiye’s director of communications has said.

Referring to Ankara's hosting of the heads of the American and Russian intelligence services earlier in the week, Fahrettin Altun underlined on Friday that the "initiative was a great example of intelligence diplomacy... [and] highlighted Türkiye’s potential and 'stabilising power' status once again."

"That meeting was an important outcome of our principled and constructive policy," Altun added, speaking at the opening session of the 11th General Assembly of the International Conference of Asian Political Parties (ICAPP), hosted by Türkiye's ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) in Ankara.

On Monday, CIA Director Bill Burns and his Russian intelligence counterpart Sergey Naryshkin discussed the management of security risks as guests of the Turkish National Intelligence Organisation (MIT) in Ankara, according to Turkish and US intelligence sources.

Türkiye has maintained communication with both Russia and Ukraine since the start of the war in Ukraine in February. Ankara has been internationally praised its brokering of breakthroughs like the Black Sea grain corridor deal this summer as a result of its diplomatic efforts and dialogue.

Türkiye has pushed for a ceasefire and expressed firm opposition to any use of nuclear weapons, among apparent hints that such arms could be used.

READ MORE: US, Russian intelligence chiefs meet in Türkiye

'Global Peace, Prosperity and Co-operation'

The ICAPP General Assembly meeting brought together 70 political parties from 33 Asian countries, including China, Russia, South Korea, India, Mongolia and Indonesia.

The party representatives and around 200 guests from international organisations delivered speeches on "The Role of Political Parties in Strengthening Dialogue for Global Peace, Prosperity and Co-operation".

Also discussed during the ICAPP General Assembly was Ankara's mediation of the Black Sea Grain deal, signed by the UN, Russia, Ukraine and Türkiye on July 22 to allow the export of grain held up in Ukraine due to Moscow's military actions.

The deal was extended during the general assembly just days before its expiration.

"Türkiye played a key role to prevent the global food crisis by facilitating the opening of a grain corridor. Negotiations between Russian and Ukrainian officials in Istanbul ended yesterday and the grain deal has been extended," Altun said on Friday.

"We are also ready to assume responsibility for ending the energy crisis – which was caused by the Russia-Ukraine war."

During his speech, Altun also highlighted the importance of combatting disinformation, Türkiye's call to reform the international system beginning with the UN Security Council, and Ankara's continued fight against terrorism and threats to its national security.

ICAPP was launched in Manila, Philippines in September 2000 to promote exchanges and cooperation between political parties with various ideologies from different Asian countries.

It aims to enhance mutual understanding and trust among Asian countries and to promote Asia’s regional cooperation through dialogues and common programs among political parties.

READ MORE: Erdogan appreciates Putin's 'constructive stance' on Black Sea grain deal

Source: TRTWorld and agencies