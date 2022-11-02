Fast News

Türkiye and Russia have announced Moscow's return to the implementation of the Black Sea grain deal following Ankara and the UN's mediation.

The UN Secretary-General Guterres says he is grateful for the diplomatic efforts of Türkiye. (AA Archive)

The US and the United Nations have thanked Türkiye over the resumption of the Ankara-brokered Black Sea grain deal.

The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres "warmly welcomes the announcement from the Russian Federation on its resumed participation in the implementation of the Black Sea Grain Initiative to facilitate the safe navigation for exports of grain, foodstuffs and fertiliser from Ukraine," Stephane Dujarric said in a statement on Wednesday.

"He is grateful for the diplomatic efforts of Türkiye, and thanks the UN Coordinator, Amir Abdulla, and his team for their work to keep this vital food supply line open," it said.

Cavusoglu-Blinken call

According to a statement by the Turkish Foreign Ministry on Wednesday, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and his US counterpart Antony Blinken discussed the latest developments in Ukraine, especially grain shipments via the Black Sea corridor.

The top Turkish diplomat informed his counterpart about the initiatives taken by Ankara to ensure that the grain deal is being implemented smoothly.

Cavusoglu and Blinken also discussed Finland and Sweden's NATO membership bids, and the US F-16 sales to Türkiye.

On July 22, Türkiye, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine signed an agreement in Istanbul to resume Black Sea grain exports, which were paused after the Russia-Ukraine war began in February.

On Saturday, Russia announced that it would suspend its participation in the deal for what it alleged was a Ukrainian attack on its Black Sea fleet at the port of Sevastopol.

Earlier on Wednesday, Türkiye and Russia announced Moscow's return to the implementation of the Black Sea grain deal following Ankara and the UN's mediation.

