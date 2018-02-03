A Russian pilot was killed on the ground in Syria on Saturday after parachuting into opposition-held territory when his plane was downed, Russian defence ministry said.

“A Russian Su-25 aircraft crashed during a flight over the Idlib de-escalation zone. The pilot had enough time to announce he had ejected into the zone, under the control of al Nusra Front fighters,” the ministry said, quoted by Russian agencies.

The plane was shot down over the town of Khan al Subl near the city of Saraqeb, close to a major highway where the Syrian regime army and Iranian-backed militias are trying to advance, a source said.

TRT World'sMmalegabe Motsepe reports.

The Associated Press reports that the Russian pilot was shot and killed when he resisted capture by opening fire from his pistol on the militants who tried to seize him alive.

Russian officials are currently speaking with their Turkish counterparts to recover the pilot's body.

MANPAD allegations

Russia's Defence Ministry said that the aircraft was downed by a MANPAD portable surface-to-air missile during a flight around the de-escalation zone in the province.

The US State Department said it had seen reports about the incident and denied allegations that the United States provided missiles to groups in Syria.

Retaliation strikes