Iraq’s Grand Ayatollah Ali al Sistani, one of Iraq’s most influential Shia clerics, isn’t involved in day-to-day governance. But when the 77-year-old comments on politics as the highest religious authority in the country, his words cannot be ignored.

“Sistani wields his influence very selectively, and he wields it rather discreetly,” Fanar Haddad, a Senior Research Fellow at the Middle East Institute tells TRT World.

“He voices his opinion when he feels that the matter warrants his involvement.”

Sistani recently voiced his opinion on a political issue, one that he has consistently raised since 2003 when the US invaded Iraq: Washington’s unwarranted influence in the country’s politics.

“Iraq… refuses to be a position for directing harm to neighbouring countries,” Sistani said, in response to the US plan to keep its forces in the country to ‘watch’ Iran. He delivered the statement from his base in Najaf, instead of during the Friday prayers sermon as he usually does, and he backed critics of the US president’s plans, including Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi.

“While this is not phrased to be a fatwa, trust me, in Iraq, it will play like one. The only question is, to what extent?” says Abbas Kadhim, Director of the Iraq Initiative at the Washington DC-based think tank Atlantic Council, said in a tweet.

Ibrahim Al Marashi, Associate Professor at the Department of History, California State University, says it would not bode well for any American or Iraqi politician not to heed Sistani’s advice.

“He influenced this interaction in the past and will wield the same power in the future,” Marashi tells TRT World.

“Sistani has always been a barometer of public sentiment in Iraq, and it would not bode well for any American or Iraqi politician to not heed his advice.”

For Haddad, critiquing US presence in Iraq is a message with a lot of political mileage for many Iraqi politicians at a time when some parliamentarians are still wary of taking a line that is too anti-American. That’s why he thinks Sistani’s voice underlined how important the issue is.

It is not yet clear how Sistani’s comments will make an impact on Iraq’s relationship with Iran, a Shia-majority country that wields outsize influence in Iraq, as much, if not more, than the US does.

In the past, while Sistani’s statements or fatwas were evidence of his powerful role as a critic of the ruling class, despite his large base of followers, it hasn’t always worked out in his favour.

“His influence is greater than his predecessors' influence, given the conditions that he has found himself in, the conditions that were thrust upon him in 2003 and onwards,” Haddad says.

“It (his influence) is still there, but this does not mean that he is a puppeteer.”