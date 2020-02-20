At least two Turkish soldiers were killed and five others wounded in air strikes in Syria's Idlib.

In response, the Turkish military killed at least 50 regime fighters, destroys five tanks, two APCs and a howitzer in Idlib, the defence ministry said.

Turkey's Presidency's Directorate of Communications said the Syrian regime was behind the attack.

Idlib falls within a de-confliction zone laid out in a deal between Turkey and Russia in late 2018.

The Syrian regime and its allies, however, have consistently broken the terms of the ceasefire, launching frequent attacks inside the territory where acts of aggression are prohibited.

The Syrian regime offensive has disrupted Ankara and Moscow's fragile cooperation, after more than a dozen Turkish soldiers were killed by Syrian attacks in the past two weeks.

At least five Turkish soldiers were killed and five others were wounded on February 10 in Idlib. Another eight soldiers were killed on February 3 in the same region.