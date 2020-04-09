Reports from the UK that four Muslim doctors have died from the coronavirus is another indication of the sacrifices that different communities around the world are making in a bid to tackle the pandemic.

The deaths of the Muslim doctors was also a tragic rebuke to some of the anti-immigrant rhetoric that has become mainstream in British society in the last few years.

Most recently a Muslim nurse died from the coronavirus in the UK amongst many other health professionals who risk their lives every day.

Beyond the medical profession, Muslim scientists, business people and those from the world of sports have in their way own way sought to help in containing and tackling the spread of the coronavirus.

The Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has shown incredible generosity as his home country Senegal attempts to tackle the coronavirus outbreak.

The 27-year-old donated more than $50,000 to the health authorities in a bid to shore up the country’s defence against the virus. Senegal has more than 250 infections and at least two confirmed deaths.

For Mane, this is not the first time he has contributed to his home country. In 2019, he helped to build a mosque, a hospital and a school worth more than $300,000 in his hometown of Bambali.

Other Muslims such as the CEO of Medtronic, Omar Ishrak, a Bangladeshi-American businessman, is at the forefront of working with the Taiwanese business Foxconn to produce breathing ventilators.

Utilising open-source technology the two companies are to start producing life-saving technology as the coronavirus pandemic spreads.