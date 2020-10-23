WORLD
2 MIN READ
Dozens arrested in Australia over child exploitation
At least 44 Australian men face 350 charges of possessing child exploitation material after a law enforcement referral sparked a large, nationwide criminal investigation.
Dozens arrested in Australia over child exploitation
Banner for Australian Federal Police's nationwide Operation Molto against child abuse, October 23, 2020.
October 23, 2020

Australian police have said they charged 44 men with possessing and producing child abuse material after a year-long investigation into dissemination of such content on the internet.

Police also removed 16 children from harm in an operation that saw arrests in almost all of the country's eight states and territories, the Australian Federal Police (AFP) said in a statement.

The ages of the accused ranged from 19 to 57, with occupations including construction, transport, law enforcement and hospitality, police said without identifying them or saying when they were arrested. The 44 men face 350 charges between them.

The AFP said it began the investigation after receiving a report that thousands of people were using an unspecified cloud storage platform to spread child-abuse material. Cloud storage refers to remote storage of data, accessed via the internet.

Recommended

"Pixel by pixel, our investigators painstakingly look for clues and never give up, and the tools they use give Australian police access to world leading expertise," AFP Commissioner Reece Kershaw said.

The AFP said it had rescued 134 children from harm in the year to June, including 67 children overseas.

READ MORE:UK police arrest over two dozen suspected online child abusers

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
Netflix loses over $15B in market value after Elon Musk calls for subscription cancellation
42,000 Palestinians in Gaza suffer life-changing injuries, one in four are children: WHO
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Indonesia probes radioactive leak tied to scrap metal plant near Jakarta
Building a drone wall: Europe’s air defence strategy for a new era
By Mehmet Emre Kahraman
Two killed, four injured in car, stabbing attack outside synagogue in Manchester: Police
Here's what we know so far about Israeli illegal raids on Global Sumud Flotilla
Police kill two in Morocco as youth-led protests escalate
Ukraine, Russia continue to accuse each other of targeting nuclear power plants
No more signs of life detected in collapsed Indonesian school, 59 still feared buried
EU leaders back drone defence plan to counter Russian tactics amid Ukraine war