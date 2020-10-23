Australian police have said they charged 44 men with possessing and producing child abuse material after a year-long investigation into dissemination of such content on the internet.

Police also removed 16 children from harm in an operation that saw arrests in almost all of the country's eight states and territories, the Australian Federal Police (AFP) said in a statement.

The ages of the accused ranged from 19 to 57, with occupations including construction, transport, law enforcement and hospitality, police said without identifying them or saying when they were arrested. The 44 men face 350 charges between them.

The AFP said it began the investigation after receiving a report that thousands of people were using an unspecified cloud storage platform to spread child-abuse material. Cloud storage refers to remote storage of data, accessed via the internet.