Fast News

A dedicated unit is now examining tens of thousands of child abuse and exploitation images on phones, tablets, and laptops as part of its investigations.

London's Met Police is urging parents and young people to remain vigilant and educate themselves around the dangers of being online. (Reuters)

Police in Britain have arrested 31 suspected online child abusers and seized more than 300 phones, laptops and other items.

Officers from a unit dedicated to tackling online child sexual abuse and exploitation, which now features around 200 specialist officers, executed 91 search warrants during the operation across the British capital.

The raids took place between September 28 and October 3, with 100 children "protected" as a result, London's Metropolitan Police said.

The force added it is now examining tens of thousands of child abuse and exploitation images on phones, tablets, and laptops as part of their investigations.

Detective Superintendent Helen Flanagan, of the Met's Central Specialist Crime team, said, "I want to urge parents and young people to remain vigilant and educate themselves around the dangers being online can pose, as well as encouraging them to take steps in order to stay safe."

A recent week of action has seen 31 arrests and 91 search warrants executed as part of a drive to tackle online child abusers. The Met is committed to keeping you people safe and bringing offenders of grooming and online child abuse to justice. https://t.co/2jzKYEEXpO — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) October 12, 2020

READ MORE: Lax police blamed for rise in Britain's modern-day slavery

Flanagan said the operation was an example of the force's commitment to policing the problem.

"We are committed to keeping young people safe, and bringing perpetrators of grooming and other child abuse and exploitation offences to justice," she said in a statement.

Source: AFP